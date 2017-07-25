Becoming an Outdoors-Woman to Offer Annual Workshop

For the City Times

Choose from 26 different hands-on activities as part of the 27th annual Wisconsin Becoming an Outdoors-Woman (BOW) workshop Aug. 25-27.

Held at Treehaven, a Tomahawk field station of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, the workshop offers women ages 18 and older choices such as kayaking, archery, chainsaw safety, fly fishing, rifle and shotgun basics, wildlife habitats, canoeing, camping, cooking and more.

“BOW provides a safe learning environment where participants can try new activities, build confidence and get outdoors,” said director Peggy Farrell. “BOW gives participants the opportunity to learn in the company of other women, providing an atmosphere of camaraderie rather than competition. Research shows adult women prefer this supportive approach that allows them to set personal goals and progress at their own pace.”

Classes are taught by experienced, patient instructors for participants of all ability levels. All equipment is provided and no experience is necessary. The workshop is sponsored by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and UW-Stevens Point College of Natural Resources.

A registration fee of $369 per person includes four classes, two nights’ lodging, seven meals, instruction, equipment use and entertainment. Register soon, as space is limited. For more information, go to www.uwsp.edu/cnr-ap/bowWI or contact Farrell at (715) 346-4681 or peggy.farrell@uwsp.edu.

Becoming an Outdoors-Woman is a nonprofit educational program created by Christine Thomas, dean of the College of Natural Resources. More than 80 workshops are offered annually in 38 states and six Canadian provinces.