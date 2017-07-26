Mid-State to Offer Five New Programs in Fall

For the City Times

Responding to the ever-changing needs of the job market, Mid-State Technical College is offering five new degree programs in the fall.

Agribusiness and Science Technology; Business Analyst; Emergency Services Management; Heating, Ventilation, & Air Conditioning (HVAC); and IT Computer Support Specialist are new additions that came about as a result of the college’s ongoing efforts to determine current workforce needs and develop programs tailored to meet them.

According to Dr. Sandy Kiddoo, Mid-State’s vice president of academics, the new programs are the latest in Mid-State’s over 50 programs designed with extensive input from local employers who serve on the college’s program advisory boards.

“By including representatives from area businesses we are able to consistently produce graduates who have the specific skills these employers are asking for in these high-demand careers,” Kiddoo said.

“I heard about Mid-State’s new HVAC technical diploma program through my dad,” said incoming student Michael Trapp. “I’m glad I won’t have to move to attend college, and this program allows me to attend classes just on Mondays and Tuesdays, so I can still work while I get my degree.”

Mid-State’s fall semester starts Aug. 24, and applications are being accepted now.

For more information about the new programs, visit www.mstc.edu/programs or call 888.575.MSTC and ask to speak with a new student specialist.