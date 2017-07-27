Fight Over TV Programming Leads to Additional Felony for Inmate

By Jacob Mathias

An inmate at the Portage County Jail faces a new felony charge after starting a fight over control of the day room television.

Jeffery Jones, 56, was being held on bond as he awaits trial for charges of forgery and possession of methamphetamine. He now faces a new charge of felonious battery by prisoners.

Jones is accused of initiating a scuffle at about 7 AM on May 5 with another inmate over the choice of television programming in the jail’s day room. According to the criminal complaint, Jones entered the victim’s cell and stuck him with a closed fist. The man eventually fell to the floor, but said the assault continued for two full minutes from above, according to the complaint.

The victim and Jones were both housed in the jail’s maximum security section. A corrections officer become aware of the fight after the victim approached her to ask for soap; by then his right eye was bruised and swollen, and a four-inch scratch was visible along the left side of his face.

When asked if he’d been in a fight, the inmate initially claimed he fell, according to the complaint. A check of security footage uncovered video surveillance of the fight.

Jones returns to court on August 21.