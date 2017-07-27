Frederick “Fred” Shulfer, 77

Frederick “Fred” Shulfer, age 77, of the Town of Sharon passed away Wednesday morning July 26, 2017 at his home.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Fred will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday July 31, 2017 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel – Fancher Catholic Church in Amherst. Rev. Daniel Hackel will officiate.

Friends and relatives will gather to share memories from 9-10:45 AM on Monday at the church. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Shuda Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Fred was born September 9, 1939 in Milwaukee, the son of Alois and Esther (Mrochinski) Shulfer. As a child the family moved to Fancher, and Fred attended Fancher schools, and graduated from Amherst High School in 1958.

Fred worked for a time at Vetter Manufacturing, before moving to Milwaukee. He worked at Briggs & Stratton until his retirement in 1994. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, sporting events, polka music, and attending church picnics.

Most of all he loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren.

Fred is survived by his daughter Nicole (Matt) Hintz, Custer; two grandchildren: Tyler and Kamryn Hintz; and two sisters: Germaine (Cas) Trzebiatowski, Stevens Point and Marcy (Geno) Trzinski, Stevens Point.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Conrad.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com.