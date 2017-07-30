One Dead in Rollover Crash

City Times Staff

One man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash in Alban.

According to the Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office, the driver was travelling east on Saumer Rd. when he entered a ditch, struck a tree and rolled. The vehicle came to a stop on its passenger side.

Emergency crews had to extricate the man from the vehicle, at which point he “quickly deteriorated”, according to the news release, and despite life-saving measures, he died.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle, and the man, identified only as being a 62-year-old, was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

Along with the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, the Portage County Coroner, Portage County Ambulance, Rosholt Fire Department, and Rosholt EMS responded to the scene.

The man’s identity is being withheld until notification of the family.