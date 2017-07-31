Letter: Call Congress to Act on Climate Change

To the Editor-

The history of life on our small planet has seen several periods of mass extinctions. Perhaps the most well-known period of mass extinction is the extinctions of many species of dinosaur.

In our lifetimes we will be called upon to deal with the latest potential of such a mass extinction. Most scientists have agreed that climate change brought on by heat trapping atmospheric gasses has the potential to escalate over our lifetimes to becoming an event that alters everyone’s life, regardless of one’s status, religion, race, or location.

Eventually this change in weather will becoming the latest episode of mass extinction. An extinction that may very well include the species of mankind!

There is one profound difference between this pending extinction and many, if not all, of the previous ones. The difference is that mankind has advanced as an intelligent species to a point where we can foresee the threat and can alter the outcome if we wish.

For us to affect a change, though, we have to have the will to do what is needed. And that will must come from our leaders in Washington and the rest of the world. Please make a point of taking time out of your day to let your members of congress know that this is of importance to you. But don’t do it just for yourself. Fact is, your children and your grandchildren must rely on you to speak up for them. They will be the most victimized if we as a nation choose to do nothing.

In Central Wisconsin please consider calling:

Senator Ron Johnson: 202-224-5323

Senior Tammy Baldwin: 202-224-5653

Representative Ron Kind: 608-782-2558

To access the phone numbers of other congresspersons: https://www.senate.gov/general/contact_information/senators_cfm.cfm

You will most probably talk to one of their staff. Saying something as simple as, “Climate change is important to me. Please represent me on this issue,” will make more impact than any other thing you will do today.

Jeff Vaughter

Stevens Point