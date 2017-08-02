MSTC Program Offers Credits for Student Life, Military Experience

For the City Times

Mid-State Technical College is hosting an informational session for students who would like to earn college credit for their life and military experience.

Part of the school’s Credit for Prior Learning program, the “Get Credit” event will be held on Saturday, August 12, from 10 a.m. to noon on the Wisconsin Rapids campus.

The Get Credit event answers questions about the types of experience that may qualify for credit and shows how the program saves students money on tuition and other school expenses. Representatives from Mid-State will also be on hand to offer tips and assistance with applying for financial aid.

According to a 2010 study from the Council for Adult and Experiential Learning, students who receive credit for prior learning are two times more likely to graduate, and 63 percent are more likely to persist in their program of study.

“The benefits of earning credit for prior learning are tremendous for student success,” said Emily Whitcomb, Mid-State’s Credit for Prior Learning coordinator, “especially when you consider that the shorter time to a degree saves money on tuition and gets you back into the workforce that much sooner.”

There is no need to register in advance for the Get Credit event, and anyone with prior life or military experience is encouraged to attend. Attendees will enjoy refreshments, receive a free pair of sunglasses and have a chance to win a FitBit.

The college application fee is also waived at the event.

For more information, visit www.mstc.edu/events.