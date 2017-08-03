HomeTop StoriesVIDEO: Crews Remove Submerged Car from McDill Pond

VIDEO: Crews Remove Submerged Car from McDill Pond

Crews cleanup emergency medical gear they prepared for a worst-case scenario, prior to Johnson Towing removing the car from McDill Pond on Aug. 2. (City Times photo)

By Brandi Makuski

A 54-year-old man walked away with some cuts and scraps after his vehicle landed in chest-deep water of McDill Pond on Wednesday.

Stevens Point firefighters and police were called to the 3900 block of Patch St. at about 3:30 PM after a passing bicyclist noticed a partially-submerged sedan on its side in the water, about 20 feet from the roadway.

Assistant Police Chief Mike Rottier said crews had to cut open the car’s windshield to remove the driver, who was transported via ambulance with minor injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

