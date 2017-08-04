Police & Sheriff Calls, August 3

August 3

Hit-and-Run-and-Hightail It: Police arrested a 43-year-old Hancock man after he hit another vehicle and then led police on a short chase at 12:04 PM on the 5100 block of Main St. The suspect was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, 5th OWI, felony bail jumping and attempting to flee an officer. Syringes, bent spoons and a tourniquet were found in the suspect’s vehicle.

Deviation Citation: A 68-year-old Wisconsin Rapids man was cited for unsafe lane deviation an operating left of the center lane on Cty. Rd. B and Lake Emily Rd. in Amherst at 4:39 AM after deputies were called by a 60-year-old man who reported the suspect.

Crash: Police responded to a two-vehicle crash between a 27-year-old Plover woman and a 59-year-old Stevens Point woman at 12:35 PM on the 5600 block of Carrie Frost Dr.

Elmer Fudd? Perhaps: A 25-year-old Stevens Point man called police at 4:15 PM to report a suspicious dying rabbit in his yard on the 1600 block of Illinois Ave.

Package Pilfered: A 34-year-old Stevens Point woman reported a package containing a Juicy Coutoure purse valued at $32.19 was stolen from a home on the 1500 block of Plover St. after it was delivered by the US Postal Service.

OWI: Police pulled over and cited a 22-year-old Stevens Point man for OWI and driving without headlights on Clark and Church St. at 12:27 AM.