Photo of the Day: More Than Halfway in Just One Day

(City Times photo)

City Times Staff

Firefighters Dustin Fleisner (left) and Trevor Howard solicit donations from passing motorists on Aug. 4 at Division and Main streets.

About a dozen members of SPFD were out on Friday, collecting donations for their annual “Fill the Boat” campaign, which benefits the Muscular Dystrophy Association, a long-time favorite charity of firefighters across the country.

The donations will help fund research on MDA, and to send kids afflicted with the disease to a special summer camp. Last year, SPFD raised just over $16K for the cause.

This year, firefighters hope to beat that number, and are aiming for an even $17,000.

“We raised an unbelievable $10,730.80 on day one,” said Firefighter Tom Wastart, who organizes the event.

The firefighters planned to take donations on two days last week, but were rained out on Aug. 3. Wastart said a makeup date is planned for Aug. 18, from 12:30 to 5:30 PM at the Main and Clark street intersections of Division Street.

Donations will also be accepted at the Stevens Point Fire Dept., 1701 Franklin St. in Stevens Point.

