Police & Sheriff Calls, Aug. 4-6

Aug. 4

Probation Violator: A 20-year-old woman was arrested on a probation violation from the 1000 block of Maple Bluff Dr. at 10:16 AM.

Bike Thief: A 19-year-old woman reported someone stole her bicycle from the corner of Third and Main streets at 12:44 PM. No details on the bike were immediately provided.

Assault: Deputies responded to reports of a 26-year-old male being assaulted on the 3200 block of Plover Rd. at 12:22 PM.

Troublemaker: A 31-year-old man was kicked out of a downtown bar at 1101 Main St. at 2:33 PM after creating a disturbance.

Pestering Peddler: A 33-year-old woman called police from the 5500 block of Elmwood at 5:42 PM to report a suspicious solicitor. The man was reportedly selling cleaning products door-to-door, but apparently had no permit to do so in the Town of Hull.

Crash: Police cited a 55-year-old man for following too closely while travelling north off the Hwy. 10 ramp, causing a two-vehicle crash near Hwy. 10 and I-39 at 6:54 PM.

Knight Rider? A 48-year-old man called police at 9:01 PM to report a black car was speeding up and down the street by 6th and Union streets.

Stop the Car: Police stopped to check on a couple in a stopped vehicle near Water St. and Whiting Ave. at 9:35 PM. According to the report, the couple had been in a verbal argument and the woman got out of the car to calm down.

Second-Story Relief: A 58-year-old man called police at 10:54 PM to complain his upstairs neighbor, a 19-year-old man, was having a loud party, and that at least one of the attendees was urinating in the driveway from the second-floor balcony. The upstairs neighbor agreed to send his friends home.

Purse Snatcher: A 53-year-old woman reported her purse was stolen from her vehicle as it was parked on the 2700 block of Church St. at 8:55 PM. It was not immediately clear if the car had been locked.

Aug. 5

HOG Abuse: Police were called to assist a man near Michigan Ave. and Jefferson St. at 7:53 AM who was so intoxicated that he tipped over his Harley Davidson while sitting on it. The man was driven home.

Car vs Pickup: A 40-year-old woman was cited for failure to yield at Hwy. 66 and Stanley St. at 9:08 AM after causing a two-vehicle crash there. No serious injuries were reported.

Second OWI: Deputies arrested a 29-year-old man at 12:57 AM for his second offense of drunk driving on Hwy 10.

Domestic: A 54-year-old man was arrested in Junction City after deputies responded to a report of domestic disorderly conduct and damage to property at 10:24 AM.

Pickup vs Tree: A 43-year-old woman called deputies at 4:18 PM to report a 45-year-old man had crashed into a tree. No further information was immediately provided.

Nothing Better to Do? Police responded to a home on the 500 block of W. Clark St. at 11:23 AM after a caller reported a disturbance between two 17-year-olds. The teens were cited for disorderly conduct.

Precocious Peddler: A 30-year-old woman called police to report a door-to-door salesman peddling cleaning products on the 5400 block of Windy Dr. at 6:38 PM. The salesman had reportedly been ask to not come back on a previous visit.

Cold Shoulder: A 29-year-old woman on the 2600 block of Bush Ct. called police at 8:15 PM to report a one of her neighbors was unfriendly.

Noisy Neighbor: Three 22-year-old men were cited for loud music on the 1600 block of Main St. at 9:59 PM.

Unlucky in Noise: Someone called police at 10:20 PM to report hearing a shotgun firing “13 shots”, along with several fireworks, near Wayne St. and Minnesota Ave. Police were unable to locate the source of the noise.

Peeper: A 73-year-old woman called police at 11:29 PM to report someone was looking through her window on the 3600 block of Heffron St. while giggling the doorknob. The person was gone when police arrived.

Truck-vs-Train: A 60-year-old man was cited after trying to cross the train tracks when the traffic control arm was down at Park and Prairie streets at 11:12 PM. The man’s semi-truck was struck by a passing train. The man suffered minor injuries.

Aug. 6

Armed and Drunk: A 24-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges, including operating a firearm while intoxicated, following an incident at a home on the 2700 block of Blaine St. at 3:01 PM. A 48-year-old woman in the home was also arrested on charges of bail-jumping and resisting an officer.

An Odd Mix: A 66-year-old woman reported that three men known to hear, ages 25 and 27, stole a microwave and a fan from his home on the 1500 block of East Ave. at 3:53 PM.

A Whole Mess of Trouble: A 23-year-old man was arrested for criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct resulting in serious injury/damage, OWI w/ passenger less than 16, failure to stop at a stop sign, reckless endangerment and a probation violation after an incident on the 500 block of Wadleigh St. at 11:21 PM.