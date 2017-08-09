BREAKING: HazMat Team Responds to Suspected Meth House in Plover

By Jake Mathias and Brandi Makuski

A suspected meth house brought emergency crews to Tamarack St. near Sycamore Ave. in Plover at about 9 PM Wednesday night.

According to Portage Co. Emergency Management Director Joe Brandt, the house has suspected meth-producing materials inside. Emergency crews have blocked off the area from access to the public at this time.

“We’re acting with an abundance of caution right now,” said Brandt. “We ask the public to stay away from this area.”

One resident was in the house on the 1900 block of Tamarac St. and has been sent for a medical evaluation following decontamination in a special hazmat shower; a Waupaca Co. HazMat team was also called to the scene.

Officials from the Wisconsin Dept. of Criminal Investigation were called to the scene, but local officials wouldn’t specify why.

“Once we do that we’ll have a better idea of what we’re dealing with,” said Brandt.

There is no immediate danger to the public at this time but nearby neighbors have been asked to shelter in their homes until EMS determines the suspected house is safe.

Police Chief Dan Ault said officers were called to the home after a caller reported the suspicious material.

“Upon arrival, officers back out of the home, recognizing it as possible paraphernalia used in making meth,” Ault said. “They contacted the fire department and alerted neighbors.”

Ault said said crews were taking “ultra, safe precautions” as part of procedure to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

The home was deemed safe by 10:30 PM, Ault said.

*This story is developing