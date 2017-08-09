Fiternal Crossfit to Honor Fallen Officer with Hero Workout

City Times Staff

Fiternal Crossfit is is hosting an honorary workout for a fallen police officer.

Fiternally Grateful, a community-wide hero workout, has been scheduled in the memory of Everest Metro Police Det. Jason Weiland, who died in the line of duty on March 22, 2017.

Fiternally Grateful will take place Saturday, Aug. 19 at 9 AM.

There is no cost to participate, but donations for a memorial fund will be accepted and shirts will be available for purchase. All are welcome and any fitness level can participate.

“Those who protect and serve our community make the biggest difference in the place we call home. Because of them our neighborhoods are protected, our streets are safe, and our community is preserved,” said James Jernberg, owner of Fiternal CrossFit.

Fiternal CrossFit is an official CrossFit affiliate, based in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Their vision is to inspire overall wellness through specialized instruction and demonstration of everyday functional movements. Crossfit is available to all ages and fitness levels.

For more information, contact James Jernberg at 715-544-6030 or email at fiternalcrossfit@gmail.com. Fiternal CrossFit is located at 19 Park Ridge Dr. in Stevens Point, across from Walgreens.