One Dead in Wednesday Morning Crash

City Times Staff

Portage Co. deputies say one man has died following a singe-vehicle rollover crash in Buena Vista.

Emergency crews were called to County Hwy. BB near Beaver Ln. at 12:14 AM on Aug. 9 by a caller who reported hearing a skidding sound, followed by a “thump” just before losing power.

Deputies found a Pontiac Vibe rolled over in the southwest corner of the intersection, according to a news release from the Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office. The driver, identified only as a 33-year-old man from Buena Vista, had been ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The were no other passengers in the car, according to the news release.

Investigators say the car was southbound on County Hwy. BB when it drifted on to the east shoulder just north of Beaver Ln., then swerved to the right, entering a ditch and striking a power pole.

The car came to a stop in a field near the roadway, the release says.

The accident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Portage Co. Coroner.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.