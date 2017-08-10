Big Todd’s Memorial Rides Again

By Jake Mathias

Big Todd’s Rumble Inn may have closed, but its memory lives on in the form of the bar’s annual memorial motorcycle ride.

Now in it’s 13th year, the Big Todd’s Memorial Run began in honor of the original owner of the bar, Todd Dulske, who passed away in 2004. Now owned by long-time Big Todd’s bartender Tamie Anthill and doing business as the 13th Floor Canteen, Antill wanted to keep Big Todd’s memory alive and support local charities.

“Todd was such a well-known man. We all loved him,” said Antill. “I just want to keep his memory going.”

This year’s proceeds will go toward the Stevens Point Firefighters Charitable Foundation.

“Each year we try to aim for the children or the veterans and these guys do both,” said Antill

Registration for the ride costs $15 for a single rider, or $20 for couples, and begins at 10 AM at the 13th Floor. The ride will commence at 11 AM and hit five stops in before returning to the 13th Floor. Raffle tickets are $5.

Grand prize for the raffle is $500 while first place includes two Milwaukee Brewers tickets with preferred parking, a $50 Kwik Trip gas card and $50 Copps gift card, second place wins $150 and third place will win $100.

Each stop will include a 50/50 raffle with half the proceeds going to the winner and the other to the SPFD charitable fund. Stops include Octane Bar and Grill in Wisconsin Rapids, Jonny’s Long Branch Saloon in Almond, Top of the Hill Bar in Mosinee and Back Woods Bar and Grill in Stevens Point.

The ride is also a poker run with riders receiving a playing card at each stop and whomever has the top three best poker hands and the worst at the end wins a prize as well

Antill said she expects about 150 bikers for the ride.

All the food and prizes have been donated by Antill and others so all registration and raffle proceeds will go toward the SPFFCF. Previous years have seen total donations between $2,000 and $5,000 dollars but Antill is hoping for more.

“This year is supposed to be bigger so I’m hoping,” said Antill.

The 13th Floor Canteen is located at 1109 Park St. in Stevens Point and can be reached at (715) 544-1208.