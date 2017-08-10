Downtown to Host First Annual 18-Stop Wine Walk

City Times Staff

Wine enthusiasts will descend on downtown Stevens Point for Wine Walk 2017.

The 18-stop walk, organized by the Downtown Business Association, will span downtown with visits to local businesses which will provide unique wine samples to visitors. The walk begins on August 18 at 4 PM Graffiti’s Sports Pub, and ends at Sunset Point Winery at 9 PM. All of the stops are optional.

The wine options are being selected by the Sunset Point Winery and provided by the Wisconsin Wine Coop. Sunset Point will also be featuring its own locally made wines.

The DBA is expecting about 300 wine walkers. Tickets cost $30 each and include a post card with a map of all participating Wine Walk businesses. Along with wine samples, a complimentary wine glass to be picked up at Sunset Point Winery.

Information and tickets can be found on the Wine Walk’s Crowdspire page.

Wine Walk 2017 Locations

Graffitis

912 Main St.

Diversi-Tea LLC

920 Clark St.

Robins Nest Gifts

1129 Main St.

Galaxy Comics Games & More

925 Clark St.

Girls In Pearls Boutique

1016 Main St.

Coffee Studio

1100 Main St.

Lee Ayers Jewelers

1044 Main St.

Sugar Bar

835 Main St.

Market On Strongs

1332 Strongs Ave.

Live on Main

956 Main St.

Call it New/Call it Antique

823 Main St.

Sugar Doll

1336 Strongs Ave.

Bria Bella & Co.

925 Main St.

Guu’s on Main

1140 Main St.

Blue Bead Trading Company LLC

1043 Main St.

Habibi’s Gyros & Kabob House

1157 Main St.

Gallery Q Artists Cooperative

1108 Main St.

Sunset Point Winery

1201 Water St.