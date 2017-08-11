Point Cafe Makes ‘Best of’ List

City Times Staff

A Stevens Point restaurant has been listed among the 14 best family-friendly eateries in the state.

Rock ‘N’ Roll Cafe, is listed as No. 8 on the lifestyle website www.onlyinyourstate.com.

“It’s not always easy to eat out with kids,” the website reads in part. “If you find a place with entertainment for them, oftentimes you give up any hope of the food being tasty. Or places say they’re family-friendly because they have a kids menu, but that menu has three things on it – the same hamburger, chicken fingers and hot dog every other place puts on their kids menu.”

The cafe — a “throwback to the ’50s”, according to the website – offers “hearty and delicious” food, where kids “kids love the decor and the ice cream.”

The restaurant is located at 2801 Stanley St. in Stevens Point.

To see the complete list, click here.