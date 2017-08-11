WisDOT’s Weekly Construction Update

For the City Times

The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation has released its weekly road construction update.

Updates include projects in Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, and Wood counties.

Florence County

Highway: US 2

Location: Between Florence County NN and the Michigan state line

Schedule: July 31 to October 2017

Cost: $2.3 million

Description: Work includes a culvert repair near the Michigan state line, and the construction of a salt storage shed at the Florence County Highway facility, located on County N.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures and flagging operations when crews are working on the highway.

Iron County

Highway: US 51 (*added*)

Location: Between Weber Road and County C

Schedule: August 16 to October 2017

Cost: $1.6 million

Description: Crews will resurface the highway, replace culverts, and install centerline rumble strips.

Traffic impacts: US 51 will remain open to traffic during construction. Motorists can expect lane closures and flagging operations.

Highway: US 2

Location: Ashland County line to Iron County B

Schedule: August 7 to September 7, 2017

Cost: $504,000

Description: Crews will apply a chip seal to the highway surface.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect to encounter lane closures and flagging operations.

Highway: US 51

Location: Moose Lake Road to South End Road

Schedule: August 7 to late September 2017

Cost: $1.4 million

Description: Crews will resurface the highway, replace one culvert, and add centerline rumble strips.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect to encounter lane closures and flagging operations.

Highway: WIS 77

Location: Upson Lake Road to Odanah Road (Hurley)

Schedule: July 10 to September 2017

Cost: $2.2 million

Description: Crews will resurface the highway and replace four culverts.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect to encounter lane closures and flagging operations.

Highway: US 51

Location: Weber Creek, town of Mercer

Schedule: June 5 to late October 2017

Cost: $985,000

Description: Crews will replace the US 51 bridge over Weber Creek.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect to encounter temporary traffic signals.

Langlade County

Highway: WIS 52

Location: Kent Road to WIS 55

Schedule: July 12 to August 16, 2017

Cost: $680,000

Description: Crews will resurface the highway, replace three culverts, and extend one culvert.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect flagging operations and lane shifts.

Lincoln County

Highway: WIS 64 (*added*)

Location: Between the Taylor County line and Greiner Road

Schedule: August 15 to August 31, 2017

Cost: $362,000

Description: Crews will replace two culverts: one over a branch of the Big Rib River and another over an unnamed stream.

Traffic impacts: Traffic will be detoured via WIS 13, WIS 29, and WIS 107.

Highway: US 51

Location: Marathon County line to the Oneida County line

Schedule: July 31, 2017 to July 2018

Cost: $992,000

Description: Work includes polymer overlays on eight bridges and erosion protection for piers on four bridges. Crews will also install a new concrete deck overlay to the southbound US 51 bridges over Kaphaem Road.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect weekday lane closures. The work in 2018 includes weekday and weekend lane closures before Memorial Day.

Marathon County

Highway: WIS 52

Location: Wausau to Aniwa

Schedule: June 26 to mid-October 2017

Cost: $1.6 million

Description: Crews will resurface the roadway from Elm Road (Marathon County) to US 45 (Shawano County). Work includes culvert pipe repairs and shoulder improvements.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis52marathon/

Traffic impacts: WIS 52 will remain open to traffic with lane reductions and flagging operations. Motorists are reminded to drive with caution as they approach the work zone.

Highway: WIS 29 (*updated*)

Location: WIS 29 bridges over Marathon County J (Weston) and County Q (Ringle)

Schedule: June12 to late September 2017

Cost: $793,000

Description: Crews will paint the steel girders to extend the life of the structures.

Traffic impacts:

· Work on County J is scheduled for completion the week of August 14.

· County Q will remain open to traffic with a maximum 12-foot lane width.

· Some shoulder closures on WIS 29 may be necessary.

Highway: WIS 29 (*updated*)

Location: Business 51 (Rothschild) to County Q

Schedule: May 8 to late September 2017

Cost: $6.4 million

Description: Improvements include concrete pavement and joint repairs; removal and replacement of asphalt shoulders; installation of ramp gates at the interchanges with County X and County J.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/29marathon/

Traffic impacts:

Motorists can expect single lane closures and a 55 MPH speed limit in the work zone during the day.

The eastbound WIS 29 off-ramp to Marathon County X (Camp Phillips Road) and the eastbound WIS 29 on-ramp from Marathon County J are scheduled to close Monday, August 14 until the end of the day Friday, August 18.

Crews can close the ramps as early as midnight Sunday, August 13.

During the closure, traffic will be detoured via WIS 29 to the next interchange.

Highway: US 51 (*updated*)

Location: Marathon County WW interchange

Schedule: February 29, 2016 to late October 2017

Cost: $6.32 million

Description: Last year crews replaced the bridge decks on northbound US 51 over Decator Drive and constructed a temporary structure for traffic management. This year crews will replace the bridge decks on northbound and southbound US 51 over County WW

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us51marathon/

Traffic impacts:

Northbound US 51 is open to two lanes. The speed limit is 65 MPH.

Southbound US 51 is open to two lanes on a temporary bridge and roadway. The speed limit is 55 MPH through the work zone.

County WW under the bridge is open. Motorists can expect to encounter flagging operations.

Marquette County

Highway: WIS 22

Location: Between Park Street (Montello) and Marquette County JJ

Schedule: July 24 to late September 2017

Cost: $2.6 million

Description: Crews will mill the highway surface and overlay with new asphalt. Improvements include the reconstruction of the intersection with County J, and culvert repairs.

Traffic impacts:

WIS 22 will remain open to traffic during construction.

Motorists can expect lane closures, flagging operations, and potential delays.

County J is closed at WIS 22. It is scheduled to reopen in late August.

Local access will be maintained to WIS 22 and to County J.

Highway: WIS 23 (*updated*)

Location: 8th Drive to County B (towns of Packwaukee and Montello)

Schedule: July 17 to August 15, 2017

Cost: $600,000

Description: This project is part of a three-county contract to replace deteriorated culverts.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect to encounter flagging operations and lane width restrictions.

Portage County

Highway: WIS 34 (*added*)

Location: Between Junction City and Knowlton (Marathon County)

Schedule: August 17 to mid-December 2017

Cost: $1.2 million

Description: Crews will remove deteriorated concrete from the bridge piers. New concrete will be placed around the piers to protect the reinforcing steel and steel piling.

Traffic impacts: WIS 34 will remain open to traffic during construction. Motorists can expect some lane closures and flagging operations. Most of the work will be done under the bridge. Boaters using the river at this location are asked to use caution when navigating through this location.

Highway: I-39 northbound

Location: Waushara County O to WIS 54 (Plover)

Schedule: August 7 to May 2018

Cost: $3.2 million

Description: Crews will mill the pavement and overlay the surface with asphalt. Work includes paving the ramps at WIS 73, County D and County W. Crews will also install ramp gates at the interchange entrance ramps to I-39.

Traffic impacts: Northbound motorists can expect to encounter weekday lane closures and speed reductions. When crews are working at the interchange ramps will be closed and detoured.

Highway: US 10 (*updated*)

Location: Country Club Drive to Badger Avenue (Stevens Point)

Schedule: July 17 to mid-September 2017

Cost: $1.1 million

Description: Crews will repair the concrete pavement. Work includes maintenance and repairs to the US 10 bridge deck, updating signal loop detectors at four intersections, and new pavement marking.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us10sp/

Traffic impacts:

· Motorists can expect to encounter daytime single lane closures between Wildwood Drive and Badger Avenue.

· Motorists can expect to encounter nighttime single lane closures between Maple Bluff Road and Wildwood Drive.

· The WIS 66 eastbound on-ramp to northbound I-39 will be closed at nighttime (7 p.m. to 6 a.m.)

· The I-39 northbound off-ramp to westbound WIS 66 will be closed at nighttime (7 p.m. to 6 a.m.)

· As early as Wednesday, August 16, crews will close the I-39 southbound on-ramp from westbound US 10 at nighttime (7 p.m. to 6 a.m.).

· All daytime lane closures will be removed by 6 a.m. every Friday.

· All nighttime lane closures are removed by 6 a.m. daily.

· Access to adjacent businesses will be maintained.

Price County

Highway: WIS 182

Location: WIS 13 to Saunders Avenue and the Flambeau River bridge, in Park Falls

Schedule: May 22 to late October 2017

Cost: $2.8 million

Description: Crews will replace the bridge over the North Fork of the Flambeau River. Improvements include resurfacing WIS 182 between WIS 13 and Saunders Avenue.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis182/

Traffic impacts: The bridge is closed. Traffic is detoured via WIS 13, WIS 70 and WIS 47.

Shawano County

Highway: US 45 (*updated*)

Location: Gollnow Road to Menzel Road

Schedule: July 5 to August 24, 2017

Cost: $2.7 million

Description: Crews will replace pavement. Work includes replacement of two culverts north of Gollnow Road.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect to encounter lane closures and flagging operations.

Highway: WIS 52

Location: Wausau to Aniwa

Schedule: June 26 to mid-October 2017

Cost: $1.6 million

Description: Crews will resurface the roadway from Elm Road (Marathon County) to US 45 (Shawano County). Work includes culvert pipe repairs and shoulder improvements.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis52marathon/

Traffic impacts: WIS 52 will remain open to traffic with lane reductions and flagging operations. Motorists are reminded to drive with caution as they approach the work zone.

Vilas County

Highway: US 45 (*updated*)

Location: North of WIS 17

Schedule: July 24 to late September 2017

Cost: $588,000

Description: Crews will remove and replace a deteriorating culvert.

Traffic impacts: US 45 will remain open to traffic. Motorists can expect to encounter temporary traffic signals and flagging operations.

Waupaca County

Highway: WIS 22

Location: Between Beaver Road and Shady Lane Road, in the town of Union

Schedule: August 7 to late September 2017

Cost: $600,000

Description: This project is part of a three-county contract to replace deteriorated culverts.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect to encounter flagging operations and lane width restrictions.

Highway: WIS 54 (*updated*)

Location: Between WIS 22 and the Royalton railroad overpass

Schedule: July 24 to mid-September 2017

Cost: $1.1 million

Description: Crews will resurface the roadway, repair culverts, and improve drainage. Improvements include replacing large culverts on either side of Marsh Road, and replacing some curb and gutter and sidewalk at the intersections with County B and at Depot Street.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis54waupacacnty/

Traffic impacts: WIS 54 is closed and detoured via WIS 22 and US 45 until late August.

Highway: WIS 22

Location: 13th Street to WIS 156, Clintonville

Schedule: March 20 to late October 2017

Cost: $4.5 million

Description: Crews will reconstruct the highway. Other improvements include: new sidewalks, curb and gutter, and street lighting. Some modifications will be made to the WIS 22/156 intersection to improve safety.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis22clintonville/

Traffic impacts: WIS 22 is closed between 13th Street and Autumn Street. Through traffic is detoured via 7th Street, N. Lyon Street, E. 12th Street, SSGT Warren Hansen Drive, WIS 156, Industrial Avenue, Winter Street, and Commercial Avenue.

Waushara County

Highway: I-39 northbound

Location: Waushara County O to WIS 54 (Plover)

Schedule: August 7 to May 2018

Cost: $3.2 million

Description: Crews will mill the pavement and overlay the surface with asphalt. Work includes paving the ramps at WIS 73, County D and County W. Crews will also install ramp gates at the interchange entrance ramps to I-39.

Traffic impacts: Northbound motorists can expect to encounter weekday lane closures and speed reductions. When crews are working at the interchange ramps will be closed and detoured.

Highway: I-39 (*updated*)

Location: Coloma to Plainfield

Schedule: May 15 to May 2018

Cost: $1.4 million

Description: Crews will place concrete deck overlays and replace the approaches to five bridges located along I-39, including the north and southbound bridges at the WIS 73 interchange.

Traffic impacts: The County O overpass is open. Work on the overpasses will resume September 5.

Wood County

Highway: WIS 54 (*updated*)

Location: Lonesome Road to School Road

Schedule: March 20 to August 31, 2017

Cost: $2.6 million

Description: Crews will reconstruct the highway on new alignments (between the intersections of Lonesome Road and Smith Lane and at Wood County D) to straighten horizontal curves and improve safety. Other improvements include: installing centerline rumble strips, constructing wider driving lanes with paved shoulders, and improving pavement drainage.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis54wood/

Traffic impacts:

· WIS 54 is closed and detoured via WIS 80, WIS 173 and WIS 73. The highway is scheduled to reopen on September 1, 2017.

· The intersections with Hemlock Lane and School Lane are closed.

· County D is closed at WIS 54 until August 21, 2017

· Access to adjacent properties will be maintained.

· Crews will close WIS 54 between Smith Lane and Lonesome Road for two weeks in mid-October. Traffic will be detoured via WIS 80, WIS 173 and WIS 73.

All construction-related schedules are subject to change and are dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction status.

For more information, follow WisDOT on Twitter @WisDOTnorthcent or go to projects.511wi.gov/region/north-central.