UWSP Theatre, Dance Season Announced

For the City Times

Experience Tony Award-winning shows and original choreography close to home as the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point presents the 2017-18 Department of Theatre and Dance season.

“Attending our theatre and dance season is a great way to see a variety of well-known and new Broadway shows,” said Joan Karlen, department chair and professor. “You also get to know our student performers, many of whom go on to successful performance careers regionally, on Broadway and internationally.”

The 2017-18 performances include:

· “Student Body” – Oct. 13-15 and 18-21, Studio Theatre

Several college students find themselves facing a moral dilemma when they view a video from a party they attended. The show is for mature audiences, and each will include a post-performance discussion with the director.

· “Spamalot” – Nov. 10-12 and 15-18, Jenkins Theatre

This multiple Tony Award-winning musical retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, ripped from the classic film comedy “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.”

· “Afterimages 2017” – Dec. 7-10, Studio Theatre

A student-directed show, highlighting student choreographers, performers, lighting and costume designers, gives students the full experience of creating their own work.

· “Metamorphoses” – March 2-4 and 7-10, 2018, Jenkins Theatre

The tales of Roman poet Ovid are brought to life in this Tony Award-nominated play about love, loss and transformation.

· “Danstage 2018” – April 13-15 and 18-21, 2018, Jenkins Theatre

The annual dance concert features new works by faculty members and a guest choreographer.

· “Company” – May 4-6 and 9-11, 2018, Studio Theatre

In this dark comedy and winner of seven Tony Awards, a bachelor contemplates his unmarried state on the night of his 35th birthday, surrounded by married friends.

Season package tickets are now available for all of the performances throughout the coming academic year, or for the three in Jenkins Theatre or three in the Studio Theatre. This season, each show’s Sunday matinee will include a free, pre-show discussion with the director, held in the theatre one hour beforehand.

First Nighters package tickets are also on sale, offering theatergoers dinner and a show on the premiere Friday evenings of five of the productions (Afterimages 2017 is not included). Meals are provided in the Noel Fine Arts Center courtyard by university dining. Tickets may be purchased for all shows, for three Jenkins Theatre shows or two Studio Theatre shows.

Performance and First Nighters package tickets may be purchased at the UW-Stevens Point Information and Tickets Office, located in the Dreyfus University Center concourse, by calling 715-346-4100 or at http://tickets.uwsp.edu/index.php.

Tickets for individual shows will go on sale Thursday, Aug. 31. Prices are $20 for adults and senior citizens, $17 for UW-Stevens Point faculty and staff and $10 for youth, plus fees. Special pricing is available for UW-Stevens Point students with ID. Individual First Nighters show tickets may also be available for purchase on Aug. 31.