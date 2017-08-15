Photo of the Day: Not Your Typical Day’s Work

CLOSE

City Times Staff

Mark Theroux (left) and Rick Rzentkowski, from the Plover Public Works Dept., pull out the jackhammer for concrete removal at the 9/11 Memorial on Aug. 14.

The memorial space is currently undergoing some upgrades, to include replacing concrete columns and benches with granite. Village leaders hope to have the renovations complete in time for a rededication ceremony next month.

Theroux said the memorial’s centerpiece — a piece of beam from the wreckage of the World Trade Center — is being temporarily stored at the village garage while its foundation is reworked.

The village plans to replace red and black paver bricks at the memorial by the end of this week.