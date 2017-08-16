Photo of the Day: Just Another Day at the Office

CLOSE

City Times Staff

Emergency crews called for a helicopter transport from the intersection of County Hwy. HH and County Rd. J on Aug. 16.

According to Capt. Dennis Zvara from the Stevens Point Fire Department, crews where called to a rural Stockton residence at about 11:30 AM to treat a child who had suffered burns via an undisclosed incident.

Zvara said the child was flown to Madison with non-life-threatening injuries.

Along with SPFD, Plover police and firefighters, along with the Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

*Editor’s Note: The photo was intentionally taken from a respectable distance so to protect the patient’s privacy.