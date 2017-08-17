Police & Sheriff Calls, August 15-16

August 15

Sleepyhead: Police contacted a 21-year-old Rhinelander man after receiving a complaint about her driving on Hwy. 10 and Brilowski Rd. at 6:28 AM. The man said he’d pull into a gas station to “catch some Zs before work.”

Theft: Police responded to the 800 block of Whiting Ave. at 10:36 AM after receiving reports of theft from an 83-year-old Stevens Point woman. No stolen items were reported by police.

Not A Game: A child accidentally called 911 from the 1200 block of Wilshire Dr. while playing games on a deactivated cell phone at 4:16 PM.

Family Disturbance: An 84-year-old Amherst Junction woman called police at 6:18 PM after her 55-year-old son was at her home intoxicated and unwanted. The suspect was picked up by his brother.

Bail Jumper: A 29-year-old Stevens Point man was arrested for felony bail jumping and cited for operating with a suspended license near the Hwy. 66 junction of I39 at 6:46 PM.

August 16

Underager: An 18-year-old Stevens Point man was arrested for underage drinking after police responded to reports of fireworks on the 1200 block of West Whitney St. at 1:49 AM. A 16-year-old man was also cited with violating a curfew.

Resistance Is Futile: Deputies arrested a 36-year-old Custer man for resisting or obstructing an officer on the 3500 block of Stanley St. at 6:50 AM.

Hit-And-Run: A 37-year-old Bridgeview, Ill., man was cited for hit-and-run after crashing his vehicle on Country Club Dr. and Carols Ln. in Stevens Point at 7:51 AM.

Insure A Ticket: After crashing his vehicle on Illinois Ave. and Main St. in Stevens Point at 2:29 PM, an 18-year-old Janesville man was cited operating his vehicle without insurance.

Warrant Arrest: A 28-year-old Stevens Point man was arrested on an outstanding warrant after police pulled him over on Division and Ellis St. at 3:48 AM.