Neenah Rockets Rout SPASH Panthers 38-6

CLOSE

By Jacob Mathias.

It was a hard night for the SPASH Panthers varsity football team.

In their first game of the season, the Panthers lost 38-6 to the Neenah Rockets in a non-conference matchup. SPASH begins the season following a successful 2016 season ending in level four playoff match against the Kimberly Papermakers.

< > SPASH Panther QB Sam Simmons (City Times Photo)

The Panthers took to the scoreboard first after a fumble recovery by Panther senior linebacker Parker Deroo in the Rockets’ end zone earned them a touchdown with four seconds left in the first quarter. A blocked extra point attempt by senior kicker Keondre Porter left SPASH’s offense with only six points.

“We’ve got to find a way to come together and continue to believe in one another,” said Panthers Head Coach Pete McAdams. ”

Neenah lost no momentum following the Panthers’ TD, scoring 28 unanswered points before the first half was out. Rocket quarterback Alec Eiken scored one TD on a 1-yard run-in while the next three went to wide receiver Rayce Prosser who led his team with 214 receiving yards.

“They’ve got some pretty good weapons,” said McAdams. “They’re playmakers.”

Lead rushers for the Panthers were senior QB Sam Simmons with 41 yards and junior RB Luke Bembenek with 30.

The Panthers’ defense improved their performance in the second half, allowing 10 points by the Rockets, but the offense was unable to put anything together and remained scoreless for the rest of the game.

SPASH returns to the gridiron at 7 PM on Friday, Aug. 25, when they travel to Hudson to take on the Raiders (1-0).