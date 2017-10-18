Park Ridge Improves ISO Rating

CLOSE

By Brandi Makuski

Property owners in Park Ridge could see lower insurance premiums, thanks to an improved ISO rating at the Park Ridge Fire Department.

The PRFD announced this month it had earned a Class 4 rating — an improvement from a Class 5 rating awarded during its last audit — from the Insurance Services Office (ISO), the fourth-highest possible rating offered by the international risk-assessment organization. The rating is based on multiple factors, to include the level of fire protection offered by the department, internal training methods, public fire safety education provided, and condition of equipment used.

“They come in and look at everything, top-to-bottom,” said Fire Chief Brian Lepper. “They look at our levels of staffing, how many feet of hose we have, what certifications we have, water supply, you name it.”

Lepper said there are several challenges facing the department that are beyond his direct control, to include the age of existing fire vehicles and equipment, but he did address some of what he was able to change.

“The biggest thing was the training library; that’s what we got dinged on last time,” Lepper said. “All the training materials you should find in a fire department — books and videos, things like that. So between Capt. [Ron] Slicer and I, we beefed up on that and it helped our rating.”

Lepper said the ISO news comes on the heels of a January audit by the State of Wisconsin’s Dept. of Safety and Professional Services, which found the fire department to be in “substantial compliance” to all requirements.

“Obviously the more, the bigger, the newer of everything, the better the rating,” Lepper said. “But I’m happy with the few improvements we’ve been able to make so far. It’s good news for the village.”

Lepper also said property owners will need to contact their insurance agents directly to determine if they will experience any reduction in premiums or other benefits.