Police & Sheriff Calls, October 17

October 17

No License to Drive: A 24-year-old Stevens Point man was pulled over and arrested for operating with a revoked license at 1:25 AM on Wisconsin and Pine St.

Teenage Troubles: A 16-year-old Plover man reported being harassed by a 16-year-old Stevens Point woman at 10:37 AM at Pacelli High School.

Concerned Parent: Police were called at 4:35 PM by a 30-year-old Stevens Point man who reported concerns that his daughter’s mother may be putting their child in danger.

Fraud: A 60-year-old Stevens Point woman reported finding fraudulent charges on her credit card statement at 4:45 PM. No suspect was reported.

Theft: Police arrested a 35-year-old Stevens Point man who attempted to steal from the Shopko store at 6:11 PM. The stolen items were not reported.

Film Filch: A 23-year-old Hatley man called police at 9:37 PM after discovering an unknown suspect had gone through his vehicle and stolen money while it was parked at the Church St. Rogers Cinema.