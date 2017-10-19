Police & Sheriff Calls, October 18

CLOSE

October 18

Don’t Stop: An 18-year-old Plover woman was cited for driving without a license and running a red light after police pulled her over on Second St. and Fourth Ave. in Stevens Point at 1:10 AM.

Shop-And-Go: Police cited a 21-year-old Stevens Point man for theft after he stole unnamed items from the Shopko store at 11:26 AM.

Crash: A 21-year-old Bancroft woman was cited for failing to yield the right-of-way to a pedestrian or bicycle on Division and Clark St. in Stevens Point at 4:50 PM. A 20-year-old Cedarburg woman was reported as a victim in the crash but no injuries were reported.

Bike Theft: Police were called at 4:53 PM by a 22-year-old Stevens Point man who reported his bicycle was stolen by a 19-year-old Amherst woman on the 3100 block of Rice St.

OWI: A 25-year-old Stevens Point man was cited for his third OWI, operating without a license, violating a restriction on his license, failing to keep his vehicle under control and possession of drug paraphernalia on Cty. Rd. HH and Maple Rd. in Junction City at 9:09 PM.

Crash: After crashing with an 80-year-old Stevens Point man on Main St. and Soo Marie Ave. at 9:43 PM, a 22-year-old man was cited for unsafe lane deviation and operating without insurance. No injuries were reported.