Photo of the Day: Redundancy in White Paint

City Times Staff

Though motorists have been moving the barricades since last week, Prentice St. officially opened to traffic on Oct. 19.

The $1.9 million project began in May, rebuilding the road between between Maria Dr. and College Ave., and replacing underground utilities, which reportedly dated back to the 1960s.

The new roadway includes bicycles markings — marking what’s known as “sharrows” — as well as several signs explaining bicycles will be sharing the roadways with motorists.

The markings are similar to what was painted on Sixth St. during that street’s rebuild in 2016.

“Neither street has sufficient right-of-way to put dedicated bike lanes in,” said Dir. of Public Works Scott Beduhn. “Nearly everywhere we go, we’re going to start seeing more paint to tell people what they already know: that they have right to ride bicycles on the street.”

A total of 38 bicycle markings now adorn the roadway between Maria Dr. and College Avenue. Beduhn did not immediately know the cost of the paint used along the roadway.