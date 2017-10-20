SPASH Squeaks By with Tight OT Win

CLOSE

By Jacob Mathias

It was another tight victory for the Stevens Point Area Senior High School varsity football team.

The Panthers defeated the Hudson Raiders 48-47 on Oct. 20 and now advance to level two of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association playoff tournament. SPASH entered this week’s game following a 26-24 victory over the Fond du Lac Cardinals on Oct. 13 which clinched their entry into the playoffs.

SPASH took the first lead with a 3-yard touchdown run by senior running back Colton Kizewski. A missed extra point attempt brought the Panthers’ lead to 6-0 at 2:15 in the first quarter.

Hudson soon pulled ahead with a 1-yard TD by senior quarterback Max Stubbendick. A successful extra point edged the Raiders ahead 6-7.

Only 13 seconds of play time later, Kizewski broke out on an 80-yard TD run. An extra point by senior kicker Keondre Porter raised SPASH’s lead to 13-7.

SPASH then blocked a Raider punt which was recovered by senior running back Trent Hamerski and run in for a TD bringing the Panthers’ lead to 20-7.

The Raiders scored again and ended the first half trailing 20-14.

The Panthers and Raiders would go on to trade scores back and forth throughout the second half. Kizewski spent most of the second half unable to play due to an injury, but Hamerski would go on to score two TDs in the fourth quarter.

The clock hit zero with SPASH and Hudson tied 41-41.

A 1-yard TD run by Hamerski and extra point by Porter brought the Panthers ahead 48-41. The Raiders also scored on a 1-yard TD but a failed two-point conversion attempt left them trailing 48-47.

Kizewski and Hamerski led the Panther offense with 199 and 136 rushing yards, respectively.

The Panthers next travel to Bay Port where they will take on the undefeated Pirates at 7 PM on Oct. 27.