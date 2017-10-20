UWSP to Offer Series of Concerts on History of Percussion

CLOSE

For the City Times

Travel through time to hear the history of percussion in a series of free concerts at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

The “Decades” series will begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, at Michelsen Hall in the Noel Fine Arts Center. Titled “Origins,” the concert will feature music from the late 1920s and early 30s, when classic percussion music began. It is free and open to the public.

“We hope to bring these pieces to life and provide a fun and engaging journey through the decades,” said Brian Baldauff, assistant professor of percussion. As percussion music often attracts those who experiment with sound, he said that some of the pieces feature automobile brake drums, rice bowls and the jawbone of a donkey.

The series will continue with concerts in December and March and May 2018, each featuring another decade of percussion music. For more information, go to Facebook@PointPercussion.