Column: When Shoe Marched in on the Saints

CLOSE

By Tim “Shoe” Sullivan

There wasn’t a dark cloud in the sky on that hot July afternoon at Goerke Field in 1991.

Like thousands of other Green Bay Packer fans, I was at Goerke Park in Stevens Point to watch the Packers scrimmage against the New Orleans Saints. It was just a time to sit back and enjoy the NFL scene.

But first, a little background. Twenty years earlier, I was in the Goerke Field press box covering the UWSP Pointers’ football team for the school newspaper The Pointer. I always enjoyed covering the Pointers, and here I was back at Goerke again.

But this time, I was only there as a fan, just like everyone else. The scrimmage was supposed to start at one in the afternoon, so I loaded up the car with my little suitcase containing sunglasses, a notepad, pens, and a six-pack of Point beer and drove into the parking lot at 10 AM.

With my free ticket to the scrimmage in hand (courtesy of Doug Berry), I walked up to the gate and noticed something strange. I was the only person there.

I sat down in the stands and looked across the beautiful football field. The first thing I noticed was the press box on the other side. It appeared to be much bigger than the one I was in 20 years earlier. So what the heck. I walked across the field, climbed up all the cement steps, and stood next to the door on the south end of the press box.

I knocked on the door. Nobody answered the knock. I nudged the door a little bit, and what a surprise — it opened. It immediately dawned on me that I had that entire press box to myself. I looked one way, then looked the other way, and didn’t see any security. Or cops. So what the heck.

I walked all the way through and settled down in the far room to the north. What a perfect place to watch a game, a beautiful view of the field. There were about four nice seats with cushions on them. I sat down on one of them, put my feet up on the counter, opened a can of Point, and totally chilled out.

I sat in that booth for an hour and couldn’t believe my good luck. I had the best seat in the house.

But then came trouble. Someone knocked on the door, which was about five feet from me. I had two choices. First, I could grab my suitcase and run like hell through the press box and scamper out the other door. Or I could just tell the cop that I was sorry and ask for mercy.

I opened the door and tried to appear important.

Three men in suits were at the door. One of them asked, “Where do we set up?”

I glanced at them with a stern face and said in a gruff voice, “That all depends. Who are you?”

“We’re from the New Orleans Saints,” he replied.

I made a face and said, “Sure, and I’m the tooth fairy. Let’s see some identification.”

He showed me a card.

I said, “Just a minute,” then went back to my chair, grabbed the can of Point, and tossed it out the window.

Then I told them to put all their stuff wherever they wanted and sit down, making sure to let them know the middle seat was already taken.

We chatted about the Saints for several minutes. Then there was another knock on the door. I told one of those guys to answer the door. He did.

He said, “They’re from the Packers.”

I said, “Well, let them in.”

The guy turned to the men at the door and said, “I guess you gotta talk to that guy wearing that Jumpin’ Jack Flash T-shirt (me).”

They asked me where they should set up. I replied, “Well, this room is taken. Pick another one.”

They chose the room next to us.

Man, I was in heaven.

Everything in that press box ran smoothly. More and more official-looking people strolled in, and I told them all where to go. Then a kid came in and was talking to one of the Saints’ guys. He was instructed to talk to me.

The kid said, “I got all these pizza boxes and these racks of soda. Where should I put this stuff?”

I told him to set it all down in the corner and hand me a slice. Quality control, you know. I ate the pizza slice and told the kid to take a hike.

Pretty soon, the press box was almost full. It seemed kinda strange sitting right in the middle of all those NFL people.

Then another guy from the Packers came in. It was Lee Remmel, the media director of public relations.

“I have the field passes here for whoever needs one,” he announced. “This allows you to go anywhere in this venue for interviews and such.”

I reached over and he handed me one. I was like the kid in the candy store. I thanked Mr. Remmel, affixed the field pass to my t-shirt, grabbed a Saints’ media guide, and headed out the door.

A wooden fence surrounded the main field. People were pouring into the stands. I showed my pass to security (they finally showed up) and walked onto the field. The head NFL ref, Jerry Markbreit, was in a huddle with the other refs. They were talking to Saints’ coach Jim Mora. I flashed my field pass and told them, “Now fellas, let’s have a good game today,”

Most of the players from both teams were in drills on the field behind the Willett Arena, so I wandered over there. That field pass was like gold. You could go anywhere you wanted.

I walked up to the sideline and stood next to the New Orleans punter Tommy Barnhardt and Hall of Fame placekicker Morten Andersen. During one drill, #56 of the Saints had like three sacks in a row.

I asked Andersen, “Man! Who’s that guy?”

Morten said, “That’s Swilling. One of our linebackers. He’s really good.”

Turns out he was right; Pat Swilling went on to lead the NFL in sacks that year with 17.

A few minutes later, there was a big commotion. A New Orleans fullback, 265-pound Craig “Ironhead” Heyward, broke through the sideline right in front of us and came charging through. It was like the parting of the Red Sea. Barnhardt dove to the left and the placekicker and I hit the ground to the right. Heyward roared right past us and crashed into the swimming pool fence.

We all moved back about 10 yards after that.

And then another nifty thing happened. Out in the middle of the field were standing some important-looking guys. One of them was the Packers’ general manager, and the gentleman next to him wearing a straw hat was Jim Finks, the Saints’ head honcho.

It was real windy, and Finks was having trouble lighting his cigarette. To the rescue came the Shoe! I raced out there, pulled my $1.98 Green Bay Packer lighter from my pocket, and lit his cig.

Finks thanked me, took a good look at the lighter, and said, “Hey! I collect lighters…can I have this”?

Hmmm.

I pointed to Morten Andersen over on the sideline and said, “Well, we can make a trade. Gimme Morten’s kicking tee and you can have this lighter.”

Finks laughed and said, “I’d do it but we probably only brought one and Morten might need it.”

I gave him the lighter anyway. Then Finks thanked me again. He pointed to the press box way over by the main field and said, “See that press box? Come see me later up there during the scrimmage. Do you know how to get up there?” I laughed and replied, “Yeah, I’ve been there before.”

Packer head coach Lindy Infante and quarterback Don Majkowski were chatting next to the slingshot goal post on the main field (That Favre kid was still in Atlanta). I started heading over there. The Saints were having a passing drill on the field across from the press box. Several New Orleans players were sitting on the sideline, and there was an empty seat so I took it.

Dalton Hilliard, their ace running back from LSU, was in the next seat. We were watching the drill when quarterback Bobby Hebert overthrew someone. The Wilson football bounced straight into my lap!

I grabbed it and looked behind me. My car was about two minutes away. Hilliard shrugged and said, “If I was you, I wouldn’t take that ball.” I laughed. Eric Martin, one of their wide outs, sprinted over. I flipped him the ball and he gave me a high-five then ran away.

There were now thousands of people everywhere. It took forever to make my way back up to the press box. When I finally got back up there, everybody seemed to be in the same places. Some of the NFL guys were sipping Cokes. My chair was still there, but someone else was now sitting in it — Jim Finks himself.

I tapped Finks on the shoulder. He said, “Hey, I’ve been looking for you. Write down your name and address and give it to me.”

I did and he put it into his shirt pocket, adding, “Listen. I’m really busy now. We gotta make some roster moves.”

I looked out on the beautiful field and chimed in, “Well, that number 38 couldn’t cover my grandma.”

He laughed and said, “Well, we’re keeping him. He’s one of our starters.”

It started to drizzle. I hadn’t been arrested yet. I shook hands with Finks, grabbed a pizza box and a Coke, and walked back to my car and drove home.

Two weeks later, a package from the New Orleans Saints’ front office in Metarie, Louisiana arrived at my front door. In it was a brand new New Orleans Saints’ shirt.

From Jim Finks.

Some 26 years later, the New Orleans Saints used their first-round draft choice on offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk from SPASH. Rammer used to play his high school games at the same Goerke Field.

Small world.