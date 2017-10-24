PoCo Sheriff Joins National ‘#9PMRoutine’ Campaign

By Brandi Makuski

“It’s 10 o’clock: do you know where your children are?”

The popular public service announcement, which once aired nightly on network television, is remembered well by those who lived through the 1970s and ’80s. Now, the Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office has taken up with a similar movement — and for similar reasons.

“It’s a nationwide incentive to get people to be more aware; another type of community policing,” said Portage Co. Sheriff Mike Lukas, who on Monday announced his office was introducing the program locally.

Intended for online audiences, the social media hashtag #9PMRoutine is an effort to remind — and condition — people to go through their nightly security checklist, and make it a habit.

“It goes something like this,” Deputy Chief Dan Kontos said via email, “around 9 PM, or sooner, roll up your vehicle windows, remove your valuables, lock your car and home doors, ensure your garage doors are closed, and turn on exterior lights. Never leave your keys in your vehicle.”

Kontos said the public should watch for periodic #9PMRoutine reminders from on the Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office Facebook and Twitter accounts.

The public is also encouraged to post #9PMRoutine on their own social media accounts as a way to remind their friends and family to participate.

“If we can get the public to be more active and aware, they can help us, and themselves,” Lukas added. “Not only to make sure everything’s locked up and secure; but so they’re more aware, so they notice things in their neighborhood on a regular basis.”

The movement began with the Pasco Co. Sheriff’s Office in Florida, following a crime wave in that location. Locally, Lukas said the campaign is in response to a summer of reported thefts from vehicles — most unlocked and some still with the keys left inside.

“This campaign is about conditioning citizens to better protect themselves from property crime, and take more responsibility for their own security,” Lukas said. “In doing so, we eliminate the opportunity

for burglars who often seek easy, unlocked targets.”