Police & Sheriff Calls, October 26

October 26

No License To Drive: Police arrested a 24-year-old Plover man for driving without a valid license, his second such offense in three years, on the 3400 block of Church St. in Stevens Point at 12:09 AM.

Park Pot Party: An 18-year-old Stevens Point man was arrested for use or possession of less than 5 grams of marijuana in Bukolt Park at 12:57 AM.

Long Gone: When police attempted to execute an arrest warrant on a 31-year-old Stevens Point man at 7:09 AM, the woman who answered the door of his home on the 2100 block of Fremont St. said he hadn’t been there for three days.

Spare Change: Employees of the Park Ridge Walgreens store called police at 2:17 PM to report an unknown person was panhandling outside their store. No suspects or charges were reported.

Deer Dodger: Deputies responded to the intersection of Hwy. 54 and Cty. Rd. F in Plover at 6:35 PM after a 56-year-old Wisconsin Rapids man swerved to miss a deer and crashed his vehicle.

Young And In Trouble: Police report they found marijuana and a pipe in the vehicle of a 16-year-old Stevens Point girl after pulling her over on Water St. and Arlington Pl. at 8:20 PM. No citations or arrests were reported.