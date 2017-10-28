SPASH Football Falls in Overtime Battle, 57-51

By Jacob Mathias

It was a long fought battle, but after four overtimes, the SPASH Panthers varsity football team could not pull off the win.

The Panthers travelled to Bay Port on Oct. 27 to take on the undefeated Pirates in round two of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association playoffs. The match followed a 48-47 overtime victory against the Hudson Raiders on Oct. 20. The Panthers finished their season with a record of 6-5.

SPASH took to the scoreboard first after an almost scoreless first half with a 1-yard touchdown run by senior quarterback Brady Woyak and an extra point by senior kicker Keondre Porter, bringing their lead to 7-0.

Bay Port immediately returned the the favor with an 80-yard kickoff return for a TD and ended the half trailing 7-6.

The Pirates would score three times in the third quarter while the Panthers scored twice. Senior Panther running back Colton Kizewski scored on a 65-yard pass from Woyak and a 2-yard rush to end the third quarter trailing 21-26.

A field goal by Bay Port and a TD by Kizewski with a two-point conversion by Woyak ended the fourth quarter with the teams tied 29-29.

SPASH and Bay Port would go on to trade scores back and forth through three OT periods before the Pirates pulled ahead in the fourth OT with a 2-yard TD run and ending the game 51-57.

The Panthers offense was led by Kizewski who ran for 178 yards on 33 attempts and Woyak who passed 196 yards, completing eight of 19 attempts.

Bay Port goes on to play Appleton North on Nov. 3 at 7 PM.

SPASH football will return next fall.

