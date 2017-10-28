Copyright © 2017 Multi Media Channels, All Rights Reserved. Designed by MMC Team Awesome

HomeTop StoriesSPASH Football Falls in Overtime Battle, 57-51

SPASH Football Falls in Overtime Battle, 57-51

SPASH Panther senior running back Colton Kizewski run in his final game of the season. (Photo courtesy Mark Vrieze)

By Jacob Mathias

It was a long fought battle, but after four overtimes, the SPASH Panthers varsity football team could not pull off the win.

The Panthers travelled to Bay Port on Oct. 27 to take on the undefeated Pirates in round two of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association playoffs. The match followed a 48-47 overtime victory against the Hudson Raiders on Oct. 20. The Panthers finished their season with a record of 6-5.

SPASH took to the scoreboard first after an almost scoreless first half with a 1-yard touchdown run by senior quarterback Brady Woyak and an extra point by senior kicker Keondre Porter, bringing their lead to 7-0.

Bay Port immediately returned the the favor with an 80-yard kickoff return for a TD and ended the half trailing 7-6.

The Pirates would score three times in the third quarter while the Panthers scored twice. Senior Panther running back Colton Kizewski scored on a 65-yard pass from Woyak and a 2-yard rush to end the third quarter trailing 21-26.

A field goal by Bay Port and a TD by Kizewski with a two-point conversion by Woyak ended the fourth quarter with the teams tied 29-29.

SPASH and Bay Port would go on to trade scores back and forth through three OT periods before the Pirates pulled ahead in the fourth OT with a 2-yard TD run and ending the game 51-57.

The Panthers offense was led by Kizewski who ran for 178 yards on 33 attempts and Woyak who passed 196 yards, completing eight of 19 attempts.

Bay Port goes on to play Appleton North on Nov. 3 at 7 PM.

SPASH football will return next fall.

Season Results

Date Result Opponent
Friday, Aug. 18 Loss 6-38 Neenah
Friday, Aug. 25 Win 23-21 Hudson
Friday, Sept. 1 Loss 18-28 Kimberly
Friday, Sept. 8 Loss 14-21 Appleton North
Friday, Sept. 15 Loss 14-17 Marshfield
Friday, Sept. 22 Win 54-20 Wausau West
Friday, Sept. 29 Win 35-0 D.C. Everest
Friday, Oct. 6 Win 21-17 Wisconsin Rapids
Friday, Oct. 13 Win 26-24 Fond du Lac
Friday, Oct. 20 Win 48-47 Hudson
Friday, Oct. 27 Loss 51-57 Bay Port

Comments

comments

Related Posts

From Kiddie Events to the Mind of Madness, Halloween has Something for All

Comments comments

For Third Year, SPFD to Keep Kids Warm During Winter

Comments comments

Valley Football All-Conference Teams Announced

Comments comments

Park Ridge Improves ISO Rating

Comments comments