Salon Envy wins CAP Services’ Business Expansion Contest

For the City Times

CAP Services recently named Salon Envy of Stevens Point the winner of CAP’s 2nd Annual Business Expansion Contest.

Salon Envy was established in 2008. Its professional stylists provide salon services including color, cut, updos, waxing and nail art.

“We worked really hard to grow our customer base with great service and quality products,” said Jessica Richie, Salon Envy’s owner. “The business grew year by year from the positive response and word-of-mouth referrals by our satisfied clients.”

Salon Envy will receive a $1,000 cash prize as well as a variety of free services from contest partners including one year of business technical assistance, a marketing assessment, “StrengthsFinder 2.0” and “Strengths Base Leadership” training materials, enrollment in the ‘Marketing Made Lean’ course at Fox Valley Technical College, business legal consulting with Hans Thompson from Sweeney Law Office S.C., a one-year membership to the Portage County Business Council, mentorship through the Packers Mentor-Protégé Program, and referrals to services specific to the business’s needs.

“There are many business plan and business start-up contests available to new entrepreneurs,” said Laura West, CAP’s Business Development VP. “The connections made between contest finalists and the contest partners have been extremely valuable.”

Contest supporters and partners included Calumet County Economic Development Corporation, Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce, Fox Cities Regional Partnership, Fox Valley Technical College, Green Bay Packers Mentor-Protégé Program, New London Area Chamber of Commerce, Portage County Business Council, Sweeney Law Office S.C., UW-Oshkosh Small Business Development Center, Waupaca Area Chamber of Commerce and Waupaca County Economic Development Corporation.

A panel of five judges with economic development expertise selected Salon Envy based on content and presentation of business expansion plans. Any business within the eight county region that CAP’s Business Development Program serves — Calumet, Marathon, Marquette, Outagamie, Portage, Waupaca, Waushara, and Wood — operating their business for two years or more with plans to expand their sales footprint was eligible to apply.

“I was really surprised we were chosen,” said Richie. “I feel like I definitely need help with the business end of my business. I know how to do hair and use products but I need help with the business side so I thought this contest would be very beneficial to me.”