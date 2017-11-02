Eileen Marian (Penterman) Danczyk, 87

Eileen Marian (Penterman) Danczyk, age 87, of Stevens Point died Nov. 1, 2017 at Brookdale Assisted Living, Stevens Point, Wis., where she resided since December 2016.

A memorial service for Eileen will be held at 12 PM Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 at the Shuda Funeral Chapel – Stevens Point. Friends and family will gather to share memories from 10:30-11:45 AM on Tuesday at the funeral chapel. Burial will be at Guardian Angel Cemetery.

Eileen was born March 2, 1930 in Hollandtown, Wis., the daughter of the late Mildred (Heiting) and William Penterman. In her early adult life, she worked on her parents’ farm and at the Hollandtown Cheese Factory.

On Nov. 3, 1953, Eileen married Casmier Danczyk at St. Francis Catholic Church in Hollandtown. They resided in Stevens Point, where they raised their family and were married almost 63 years. Casmier passed on Oct. 7, 2016.

Eileen is survived by six sons: Jerry (Kathy), Don (Elaine), Larry (Anita), John (Diane-friend), Paul (Patty) and Mike (Deb); either grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Lucille (Norman) Wildenberg, Little Chute, Wis.; her brother Leo Penterman (Sandra), Kaukauna, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews.

Eileen worked at Del Monte Corp. and SunSpiced, Inc retiring in 1991. She also volunteered at the Lincoln Center Holly Shoppe for many years after her retirement.

For over 60 years, Eileen had a large garden and enjoyed canning and preserving many fruits and vegetables.

She was a skilled rug weaver in her home for over 50 years, designing and weaving many beautiful rag rugs for people. She had to retire her loom in 2015 due to health reasons.

Eileen loved to travel in her motor home and on chartered bus trips with her husband Casmier to all parts of the country. In her later years, she enjoyed spending time at home with her shih tzu dog, Buffy.

Eileen’s family would like to thank the Brookdale Assisted Living Center and Ministry Home Health for all the skilled care they provided.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting http://www.shudafuneral.com.