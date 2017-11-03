Jane Margaret Hartman, 87

Jane Margaret Hartman passed away at the age of 87 on November 2, 2017, at home surrounded by her children.

She was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Francis Thompson and is survived by three daughters, Linda (Richard) LaMunyon, Cathy (Dave) Jahntz and Laura (Tom) Habel; 11 siblings Shirley Ludwig, Jack Thompson, Tom (Marge) Thompson, Ruth Woodward, Joan Dargis, Elaine (John) Griffith, Marilyn Thompson, Alice (Bob) Mauszycki, Betty Flood, Bonnie Normington, and Bill Thompson; four grandchildren: Kristi Rutta, Becki Rutta (Jolle), Chris Jahntz, and Michelle (Travis) Rohde; and 6 great-grandchildren.

Jane worked at Sentry Insurance for 23 years in the Sales Department. She retired in 1992.

She was devoted to her girls. Her Christmas holidays and birthdays were always special memories to them. They will carry these forever in their hearts.

Jane loved to travel and enjoyed her winter trips to Florida with her oldest sister Shirley. She kept herself busy over the years with many activities such as bowling, golf, trips to the casino, tennis which she played into her 70’s, and later joined Curves where she met so many nice friends.

Special thanks to Cheryl Meltzer at Stevens Point Acupuncture and Ministry Hospice Care who helped our family through the trying times.

A Celebration of Life Service for Jane will be held at the Plover-Shuda Funeral Home – 2400 Post Road in Plover, on Tuesday November 7, 2017. Friends and relatives will gather to share memories from 10 AM until 12 PM at the Plover Funeral Home on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers a memorial in Jane’s name will be established at a later date.

