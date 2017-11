CLOSE

City Times Staff

Central Wisconsin residents will hear periodic sonic booms early this week, thanks to Wisconsin Air National Guard training.

The training is taking place at Volk Field on Camp Douglas in Juneau Co.

“They can be expected to be rather loud, and are planned from approximately 10:15 to 11:45 AM daily,” reads a statement from the Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office. “No need to call us, we can hear them too.”