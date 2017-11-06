Police & Sheriff Calls, Nov. 3-5

CLOSE

November 3

Sign Suffering: Police were called by an employee of Wildcard Corp. on the 1300 block of Centerpoint Dr. who reported their business sign had been damaged by an unknown suspect.

Kick It In: Police arrested a 28-year-old Stevens Point man for domestic abuse and disorderly conduct after he allegedly kicked in the door of his brother’s bedroom on the 1100 block of Main St. at 2:31 AM.

Dirty Driving: A 19-year-old Stevens Point woman was cited for not having reasonably clean windows on her car after police pulled her over on Prais St. and Illinois Ave. at 7:45 AM.

Shopko Shoplifter: A 16-year-old Stevens Point girl was cited for theft after stealing items worth $20.99 from the Stevens Point Shopko at 6:07 PM. Specific items were not listed.

Crash: After crashing her vehicle on Cty. Rd. HH and Okray Dr. at 10:10 PM, a 53-year-old Stevens Point woman was cited for driving at an unreasonable and imprudent speed. Her exact speed was not reported.

November 4

PJ Plodder: Police gave a 30-year-old Stevens Point man a ride home after he was found walking in his pajamas and blankets on Hwy. 66 near Torun Rd. at 5:47 AM.

Domestic Disturbance: Police responded to the 1600 block of West River Dr. at 3:20 AM where a 37-year-old Stevens Point man had reportedly struck a 30-year-old woman in the head. The suspect was arrested for disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and the manufacture or delivery of less than 200 grams of THC.

Armed OWI: A 24-year-old Amherst man was arrested for OWI, carrying a concealed handgun and bail jumping after police responded to reports of his vehicle parked in the roadway on Main and Second St. in Stevens Point at 9:04 AM.

No License To Drive: Police arrested a 21-year-old Stevens Point man for violating his probation and operating with a revoked license after he was pulled over on the 800 block of Francis St. at 12:56 PM.

Warrant Arrest: After police responded to a disturbance on the 1500 block of Torun Rd. at 8:32 PM, a 29-year-old Plover woman was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant.

November 5

Speedy OWI: A 21-year-old Plover man was arrested for OWI, operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration greater that 0.15 and speeding 20-24 MPH over the posted limit on Hwy. 54 and River Ridge Rd. at 1:15 AM.

OWI: A 27-year-old Stevens Point man was cited for his second OWI and failing to obey a traffic signal after being pulled over by police on Fourth Ave. and Third St. at 1:38 AM.

Truck Theft: Police were called at 3:16 AM by a 23-year-old Stevens Point man who reported an unknown suspect stole his truck while parked on Portage and Second St.

Bike Burglar: A 52-year-old Stevens Point man reported to police at 9:58 AM that an unknown suspect stole his bicycle from the 2300 block of Prairie St.

Harassment: Officers responded to the 2600 block of Leahy Ave. at 10:37 AM where a 24-year-old Stevens Point woman reported she was being harassed by a 38-year-old Wausau man.

Felon Firearm: Police arrested a 63-year-old Almond man for battery of a 39-year-old Almond woman as well as possession of a firearm by a felon after responding to the 8900 block of Boelter Lake Dr. in Almond at 8:12 PM.