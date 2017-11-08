VFW to Hold Veterans Day Event

For the City Times

Plover Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10262 and Plover American Legion Post #543 will conduct joint ceremonies in observance of Veterans Day on Saturday, November 11th, to honor all servicemen and servicewomen who have fought for or are fighting for this county.

Ceremonies at the Korean War Memorial will begin at 10:30 AM

VFW and Legion Color Guards march to the Isle of Man

Welcome and Veterans Day Message by Plover Village Administrator Dan Mahoney

VFW Firing Squad and Taps

March from the Isle of Man

Ceremonies at the Plover Veterans Memorial will begin at 11:00 AM

VFW and Legion Color Guards march to the Veterans Memorial

Welcome and Veterans Day Message by Plover Village Administrator Dan Mahoney

VFW Firing Squad and Taps

March from the Veterans Memorial

Veterans Day, formerly known as Armistice Day, marks the end of World War I, which formally took place at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918.