Police & Sheriff Calls, Nov. 9

November 9

Silver Alert: A silver alert was issued at 1:12 AM for an 81-year-old Wisconsin Rapids man missing from home on the 3000 block of 95th St. S. in Wisconsin Rapids. The man has since been found safe.

Tired On The Tracks: Police performed a welfare check on a 47-year-old Stevens Point man who was asleep in his vehicle while parked in the roadway of Bush St. and Marthas Ln. at 2:13 AM. The man said he’d fallen asleep while waiting for a train to pass.

Rubbish Ransacked: Police were called at 11:38 AM by a 28-year-old Stevens Point man who reported an unknown suspect had stolen a garbage bin from his home on the 1200 block of Fourth Ave.

Hit-And-Run: A 33-year-old Plover woman was cited with hit-and-run of an unattended vehicle at 12:38 PM after crashing into the car of a 66-year-old Stevens Point man on the 900 block of Illinois Ave. in Stevens Point.

Threat Reports: A 25-year-old New London woman called deputies at 1:32 PM to report receiving threats from a 26-year-old Stevens Point man. No citations were issued.

Social Media Manacles: At 1:48 PM, police arrested a 30-year-old Stevens Point man for harassment, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping and probation violation after he allegedly harassed a 35-year-old Stevens Point woman on Facebook.

Crash: Deputies responded to the intersection of Post Rd. and Tommy’s Turnpike in Stevens Point where a 64-year-old Plover man had crashed with a 58-year-old Stevens Point man at 5:31 PM. No injuries or citations were reported.