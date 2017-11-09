Copyright © 2017 Multi Media Channels, All Rights Reserved. Designed by MMC Team Awesome

HomeCommunity NewsUWSP Hosts Breakfast with Santa Dec. 2

UWSP Hosts Breakfast with Santa Dec. 2

Santa and Mrs. Claus at the 2016 Stevens Point Holiday Parade. (City Times photo)

City Times Staff

Santa Claus is coming to town.

With Christmas about six weeks away, the jolliest of elves is scheduling area appearances and families are invited to attend Breakfast with Santa at UW-Stevens Point. The event will be held Dec. 2 in the Lee Sherman Dreyfus University Center’s Laird Room.

Breakfast runs from 9 AM to noon. Cookie decorating, photos and a chance to sit on Santa’s lap are also on the agenda.

Advance tickets are $3 for UWSP students and $6 for everyone else. Tickets at the door are $6 and $9. Children under four years old are free. Tickets can be purchased at University Information and Tickets inside the DUC.

The Lee Sherman Dreyfus University Center is located at 1015 Reserve St.

Comments

comments

Related Posts

AUDIO: Plover Village Board, Police & Fire Commission, on EMS Expansion

Comments comments

AUDIO: City Police & Fire Commission Discusses EMS Expansion

Comments comments

VFW to Hold Veterans Day Event

Comments comments

UW-Stevens Point to Hold Several Veterans Day Events

Comments comments