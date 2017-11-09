UWSP Hosts Breakfast with Santa Dec. 2

City Times Staff

Santa Claus is coming to town.

With Christmas about six weeks away, the jolliest of elves is scheduling area appearances and families are invited to attend Breakfast with Santa at UW-Stevens Point. The event will be held Dec. 2 in the Lee Sherman Dreyfus University Center’s Laird Room.

Breakfast runs from 9 AM to noon. Cookie decorating, photos and a chance to sit on Santa’s lap are also on the agenda.

Advance tickets are $3 for UWSP students and $6 for everyone else. Tickets at the door are $6 and $9. Children under four years old are free. Tickets can be purchased at University Information and Tickets inside the DUC.

The Lee Sherman Dreyfus University Center is located at 1015 Reserve St.