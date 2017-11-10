Police & Sheriff Calls, November 9

November 9

Hit-And-Run: Police arrested a 34-year-old Plover man for hit-and-run of property adjacent to a highway, inattentive driving and operating a vehicle without insurance on the 500 block of West Maple Ridge Dr. in Stevens Point at 3:40 AM.

Gas ‘n’ Go: An employee of the Kwik Trip store on Maria Dr. in Stevens Point called police at 10:31 AM to report an unknown suspect had driven off without paying for his gas.

Cell Stealer: A 74-year-old Stevens Point woman called police at 11:04 AM to report a 27-year-old Plover man had stolen her cell phone. No citations have been issued.

Pot Poached: Police seized a small amount of marijuana from a 44-year-old Stevens Point woman on the 700 block of John’s Dr. at 3:25 PM. No citations were issued.

Crash: Police responded Second St. N and North Point Dr. at 4:10 PM where they cited a 22-year-old Stevens Point man with failure to stop at a stop sign after he crashed with a 70-year-old Plover woman.

Painful Pressure: A 31-year-old Madison man was arrested for disorderly conduct after allegedly pressing his fist into the neck of a 33-year-old Custer woman and causing her pain on the 1000 block of Main St. in Stevens Point at 5:05 PM.