Visceral Dance Chicago to Perform at UW-Stevens Point

For the City Times

Noted for its sophisticated choreography and versatility, Visceral Dance Chicago will perform in Stevens Point on Friday, Nov. 17.

The performance will be at 7:30 PM at Sentry Theater, 1800 North Point Drive, Stevens Point. It is sponsored by the Great Artists Great Speakers series fund through the College of Fine Arts and Communication Department of Theatre and Dance, Sentry Insurance and the Student Government Association. The visit also includes a master class for dance students that morning.

Founded in 2013 by Artistic Director Nick Pupillo, Visceral Dance Chicago is a contemporary dance company dedicated to a bold and progressive world of movement. Since its creation, the group has developed a diverse and respected repertoire that challenges audience expectations. In 2015 it was named one of Dance Magazine’s 25 to Watch.

“Visceral Dance Chicago breathes life into the Chicago arts community with their ability to intertwine complex human emotions with the raw beauty of dance and physical movement,” said the Chicago Stage Standard.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets are available at the UW-Stevens Point Information and Tickets Office, located in the Dreyfus University Center concourse, by calling 715-346-4100 or at http://tickets.uwsp.edu.