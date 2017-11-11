Studzinski, Firkus Announce Engagement

Jerry and Karen Studzinski of Custer are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Tracy Studzinski, to Scott Firkus son of Chris Firkus of Stevens Point and Jean Osowski of Plover.

Tracy is a 2008 graduate of Rosholt High School and a 2011 graduate of Mid- State Technical College. She is employed at Marshfield Clinic.

Scott is a 2006 graduate of SPASH and a 2011 graduate of the University of Wisconsin- Stevens Point. He is employed at Stevens Point Log Homes in Sales.

A June wedding is planned in 2018.