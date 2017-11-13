Arts Center to Hold Holiday Gift Sale

City Times Staff

The 19th annual Gift Gallery exhibit and holiday sale will open at the Riverfront Arts Center on Friday, Nov. 17 at 11 AM.

The Gift Gallery is a fine art sale, with pieces from over 50 local and regional artists in a multitude of media and price ranges. The event also includes holiday refreshments.

Paintings, jewelry, photography, pottery, prints, glass, scarves and hats, greeting cards, fiber art, and more unique, handmade gifts are among some of what is for sale.

The Gift Gallery exhibit and holiday sale is open Nov. 17 to Dec. 23, with an opening reception on Friday, Nov. 17, from 4 to 7:30 PM.

The Riverfront Arts Center will be closed Nov. 23 for Thanksgiving, but will open Nov. 24 for Black Friday and Nov. 25 for Small Business Saturday from 11 AM to 5 PM.

The Riverfront Arts Center is open to the public and free of charge. Hours of operation are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 5 PM, and Saturday and Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM. The RAC is closed on Mondays, holidays and between exhibits.

For questions call at 715-343-6251 or email at sprac@fibernetcc.com.