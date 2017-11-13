First Weber Fundraiser Features 30+ Raffle Baskets, Bake Sale

By Brandi Makuski

An east side realty office is close to raising a total of $25,000 for the Salvation Army.

First Weber Group-Stevens Point, located at 5424 Hwy. 10 East, is holding its annual raffle beginning on Monday.

(City Times photo)

Featured are more than 30 gift baskets up for raffle — all donated by local companies — covering just about every theme from Margarita kits and sports memorabilia to pamper packages and coffee sets.

Raffle tickets are $3 for one, $5 for three, $10 for six and $20 for a wingspan, and are available at the First Weber office. Drawings will be held on Nov. 17 and winners not present will be notified by phone.

The office is also holding its annual bake sale to accompany the raffle, featuring dozens of donated baked goods from the office staff and their family members, along with local businesses and partner organizations.

The cash-and-carry bake sale will be held 9 AM to 5 PM on Wed., Nov. 15 and Thurs., Nov. 16, at the office.

“The response has been phenomenal,” said Sue Hackbarth, administrative assistant in the office, of the donations. “I mean, just look at all of this.”

Hackbarth said 100 percent of all the money raised during the raffle and bake sale are donated for the Salvation Army of Stevens Point.

Last year, the office raised $7,500, bringing the total of cash donations to $16,500 made to the Salvation Army over the past three years.