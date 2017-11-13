Police & Sheriff Calls, Nov. 10-12

November 10

Non-Driving Drinker: A 21-year-old Iola man was cited for having an open intoxicant in a motor vehicle after police pulled over a 22-year-old Stevens Point man for driving without two working headlights on Stanley St. and Wilshire Blvd. N at 1:33 AM.

Park Paint: A 52-year-old Stevens Point man called police at 9:06 AM to report an unknown suspect had graffitied a public bathroom at Bukolt Park.

Warrant Arrest: Police arrested a 41-year-old Stevens Point woman on the 3800 block of Robert St. for an outstanding warrant 12:37 PM.

Bike Theft: A 33-year-old Stevens Point reported a 34-year-old woman stole his bicycle from the 4500 block of Pine Ridge Dr. at 4:17 PM.

Quiet Down: A 60-year-old Stevens Point man complained to police of his neighbors being loud at 6:17 PM on the 1400 block of Torun Rd. No citations or warnings were issued.

Bail Jumper: Police arrested a 25-year-old Stevens Point man for misdemeanor bail jumping on Rice St. and Indiana Ave. at 8:36 PM.

November 11

OWI and Threats: Police arrested a 23-year-old Stevens Point woman for OWI, resisting or obstructing an officer, threats to an officer, disorderly conduct, failing to stop at a stop sign, failure to keep her vehicle under control and operating with a suspended license on Main and Second St. at 2:08 AM.

Stay Away: At 9:01 AM, a 27-year-old Stevens Point man was arrested on the 200 block of Sherman Ave. for felony bail jumping after contacting a 49-year-old woman in violation of the terms of his bond.

OWI: A 70-year-old Stevens Point man was cited for OWI on Division St. and Maria Dr. at 6:41 PM.

Threatening Behavior: A 50-year-old Stevens Point man reported being threatened by a 56-year-old man on the 2200 block of Wyatt Ave. at 7:30 PM. No citations were issued.

No Restraint: Police arrested a 33-year-old Stevens Point man for knowingly violating a domestic abuse temporary restraining order on the 2600 block of Indiana Ave. at 9:23 PM.

November 12

Shhhh: Police were called to home of a 21-year-old Stevens Point man on the 1800 block of Briggs St. after receiving a noise complaint from 61-year-old Stevens Point woman. No warnings or citations were issued.

Disturbance: A 47-year-old Stevens Point man was cited for disorderly conduct after police responded to a disturbance between him and his 16-year-old niece on the 1400 block of Soo Marie Ave. at 4:44 PM.