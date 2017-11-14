Art Professor’s Exhibit at UWSP Includes Creating w/ Local Schools

For the City Times

A professor of art and design will exhibit work created while on sabbatical at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Edna Carlsten Art Gallery.

Susan Morrison’s oil paintings, ceramics and sculptures will be on display through Sunday, Dec. 3, at the gallery on the second floor of the Noel Fine Arts Center on campus. The exhibit is open to the public, free of charge.

An opening reception will be held 1-3 PM Wednesday, Nov. 15, in the Noel Fine Arts Center courtyard and gallery. Select students from Jefferson School for the Arts, P. J. Jacobs Junior High School’s Art Club and Stevens Point Area Senior High School will join in mixed-age teams to create art while listening to a UW-Stevens Point jazz trio. The students will also discuss Morrison’s artwork with her and create stick sculptures.

Morrison received a grant to create the work on sabbatical and attend two workshops. With a bachelor of fine arts degree in sculpture and a master of fine arts degree in drawing and painting, Morrison said, “The synergy of my work is evident when seen in a broader context of the current show in the Carlsten Gallery.”

Morrison has taught two-dimensional design and three-dimensional design and drawing at UW-Stevens Point since 1999. She also develops foundation-level art curriculum. Her work has been on display in exhibits across the country, created from personal experiences and the emotions and energy that create our lives. She holds degrees from the Maryland Institute College of Art and Pennsylvania State University.

The gallery is open Monday through Friday from 10 AM to 4 PM, on Thursdays from 7-9 PM and on weekends from 1-4 PM. For more information, call 715-346-4797.