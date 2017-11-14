Part-time Firefighter, Full-time Funeral Director

For the City Times

Peter J. Jacoby II has recently joined the staff at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in his hometown of Wisconsin Rapids.

Jacoby is a 1997 graduate of Worsham College of Mortuary Science in Chicago and has been a licensed funeral director for the past 20 years. He also holds a life insurance license.

He began his funeral directing career as a funeral director apprentice at Taylor Funeral Home, under the direction of Irv Vollert and the late Mike Jennings, before entering mortuary college. Peter, the son of Pete and LaDon Jacoby, and his wife Jean (Arndt) Jacoby, daughter of Clarence and Linda Arndt, are natives of Wisconsin Rapids and have two children, Peter III and Amelia.

Jacoby is a firefighter with the Park Ridge Fire Dept., and also volunteers as an Airport Ambassador at the Central Wisconsin Airport.

His interests include aviation, having obtained his pilot training at Wings Air Charter in Wisconsin Rapids, sports and spending time with his family.

Jacoby said he looks forward to assisting and serving the people in Wisconsin Rapids and surrounding communities on a pre-need and at-need basis.