Police & Sheriff Calls, Nov. 13

Police search the inside of a vehicle moments after it was pulled from the Wisconsin River on May 6. The vehicle, which was empty, was later found to be stolen from Wis. Rapids. (City Times photo)

November 13

Highly Intoxicated: Deputies were called by a 1:01 AM by a 38-year-old Stevens Point woman who reported a 39-year-old man was highly intoxicated. Reports say the man had a blood-alcohol level of .407 and was going to stay at St. Michael’s Hospital.

Crime Wave: Police were called by three separate individuals between about 9:30 AM and 10:30 AM who all reported an unknown suspect had entered their vehicles parked in the neighborhood of Bukolt and Washington Ave. in Stevens Point.Nothing was reported stolen.

Bail Jumper: A 37-year-old Stevens Point woman was arrested for felony bail jumping on the 200 block of Prentice St. N at 1:01 PM. The reason for the arrest was not reported.

Surprise Biker: A 13-year-old Stevens Point boy was cited with a sudden bicycle movement into traffic after causing a 20-year-old Stevens Point woman to crash her vehicle on Division and Main St. at 5:31 PM.

Disorderly Drive: Deputies pulled over a 35-year-old Stevens Point man on Hwy. 54 and Harding Ave. at 7:01 PM. The man was cited for operating with a revoked license and warned for disorderly conduct with a motor vehicle.

Bowled Over: Police were called to the 2800 block of Simonis St. at 8:45 PM by a 45-year-old Stevens Point man who reported a 43-year-old woman had struck him with a bowl. Police say the strike was found to be accidental.

