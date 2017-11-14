Police & Sheriff Calls, Nov. 13

November 13

Highly Intoxicated: Deputies were called by a 1:01 AM by a 38-year-old Stevens Point woman who reported a 39-year-old man was highly intoxicated. Reports say the man had a blood-alcohol level of .407 and was going to stay at St. Michael’s Hospital.

Crime Wave: Police were called by three separate individuals between about 9:30 AM and 10:30 AM who all reported an unknown suspect had entered their vehicles parked in the neighborhood of Bukolt and Washington Ave. in Stevens Point.Nothing was reported stolen.

Bail Jumper: A 37-year-old Stevens Point woman was arrested for felony bail jumping on the 200 block of Prentice St. N at 1:01 PM. The reason for the arrest was not reported.

Surprise Biker: A 13-year-old Stevens Point boy was cited with a sudden bicycle movement into traffic after causing a 20-year-old Stevens Point woman to crash her vehicle on Division and Main St. at 5:31 PM.

Disorderly Drive: Deputies pulled over a 35-year-old Stevens Point man on Hwy. 54 and Harding Ave. at 7:01 PM. The man was cited for operating with a revoked license and warned for disorderly conduct with a motor vehicle.

Bowled Over: Police were called to the 2800 block of Simonis St. at 8:45 PM by a 45-year-old Stevens Point man who reported a 43-year-old woman had struck him with a bowl. Police say the strike was found to be accidental.